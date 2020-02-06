Trump to Discuss Bilateral Relations With Kenyan Counterpart Thursday - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump will meet with his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday to discuss relations between the United States and Kenya, the White House said in press release.

"Tomorrow, President Donald J. Trump will welcome President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya back to the White House. Kenya continues to be a vital partner to the United States in Africa and beyond," the release said on Wednesday.

The White House pointed out in the release that the Trump-Kenyatta meeting will cover a number of agenda points, including trade and security.

Trump and Kenyatta will revisit the United States-Kenya Bilateral Strategic Dialogue that was established in 2018 - an element the two leaders have said they look to expand on, the release said.

Kenya has for years has been attacked by Islamic extremists from the al-Shabab terror group - an affiliate of al-Qaeda (banned in Russia) - from neighboring Somalia. A report by Soufan Group released in January said that al-Shabab has launched hundreds of attacks against US, Somali and Kenyan troops in both Somalia and Kenya.