UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump To Discuss Bilateral Relations With Kenyan Counterpart Thursday - White House

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 03:10 AM

Trump to Discuss Bilateral Relations With Kenyan Counterpart Thursday - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump will meet with his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday to discuss relations between the United States and Kenya, the White House said in press release.

"Tomorrow, President Donald J. Trump will welcome President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya back to the White House. Kenya continues to be a vital partner to the United States in Africa and beyond," the release said on Wednesday.

The White House pointed out in the release that the Trump-Kenyatta meeting will cover a number of agenda points, including trade and security.

Trump and Kenyatta will revisit the United States-Kenya Bilateral Strategic Dialogue that was established in 2018 - an element the two leaders have said they look to expand on, the release said.

Kenya has for years has been attacked by Islamic extremists from the al-Shabab terror group - an affiliate of al-Qaeda (banned in Russia) - from neighboring Somalia. A report by Soufan Group released in January said that al-Shabab has launched hundreds of attacks against US, Somali and Kenyan troops in both Somalia and Kenya.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Russia White House Trump United States Kenya January 2018 From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Senegalese President review f ..

2 hours ago

Japanese TV highlights UAE&#039;s efforts to guara ..

2 hours ago

Guterres Has No Plans to Meet Kushner at UN on Thu ..

3 hours ago

Dubai ready to host UITP&#039;s Global Public Tran ..

3 hours ago

Al Bowardi meets Indian Defence Minister, visits D ..

3 hours ago

Government of Azerbaijan honours Abdullah bin Zaye ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.