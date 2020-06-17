WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump will host his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in Washington on June 24 to discuss bilateral cooperation on defense, trade, energy and telecommunications security, the White House announced on Wednesday.

"President Donald J. Trump will welcome President Andrzej Duda of the Republic of Poland to the White House on June 24, 2020 ... President Trump and President Duda will discuss further advancing our cooperation on defense, as well as trade, energy, and telecommunications security," the White House said in a statement.