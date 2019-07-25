UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump To Discuss Defense, Security With Mongolian President On July 31 - White House

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:40 PM

Trump to Discuss Defense, Security With Mongolian President on July 31 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump will meet next week with Mongolian leader Khaltmaagiin Battulga in Washington for talks on issues ranging from defense to security and trade, the White House said in a press release on Thursday.

"President Donald J.

Trump will welcome President Khaltmaagiin Battulga of Mongolia to the White House on July 31, 2019," the release said.

The two leaders plan to discuss defense and security issues, with the goal of "sustaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region," the White House said.

They will also discuss topics including trade and investment, sovereignty and the rule of law, the release added.

Related Topics

Washington White House Trump Mongolia July 2019 From

Recent Stories

UN Urges Ukraine, Russia to Refrain From 'Ratcheti ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian Security Service Says No Grounds to Keep ..

2 minutes ago

Govt amends Punjab Service Act-2018

2 minutes ago

Pompeo, Ghani Agree to Accelerate Efforts to End W ..

2 minutes ago

Trump, Ukraine President Look Forward to Opportuni ..

2 minutes ago

US State Dept Cannot Discuss Details of Russian Te ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.