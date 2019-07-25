Trump to Discuss Defense, Security With Mongolian President on July 31 - White House

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump will meet next week with Mongolian leader Khaltmaagiin Battulga in Washington for talks on issues ranging from defense to security and trade, the White House said in a press release on Thursday.

"President Donald J.

Trump will welcome President Khaltmaagiin Battulga of Mongolia to the White House on July 31, 2019," the release said.

The two leaders plan to discuss defense and security issues, with the goal of "sustaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region," the White House said.

They will also discuss topics including trade and investment, sovereignty and the rule of law, the release added.