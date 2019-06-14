UrduPoint.com
Trump To Discuss Shared Economic Interests, USMCA With Trudeau On June 20 - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 08:27 PM

Trump to Discuss Shared Economic Interests, USMCA With Trudeau on June 20 - White House

US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will discuss their countries' shared economic interests and the United States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement (USMCA) during their June 20 meeting in Washington, the White House said in a press release on Friday

"President Trump and Prime Minister Trudeau will discuss the shared economic interests of their countries, including the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and opportunities to drive more growth and create jobs in both the United States and Canada," the release said.

The USMCA, which will replace the 1994 NAFTA trade deal, covers auto and agricultural tariffs, intellectual property rights, labor standards, and environmental protections, among other issues.

The agreement must be ratified by the legislatures of each of the countries in order to take effect.

The two head of state will also address challenges related to bilateral cooperation and discuss the upcoming G20 Summit, scheduled for June 28 and 29 in Osaka, Japan, according to the White House.

