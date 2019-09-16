Trump to Discuss Trade, Energy With Modi in US on Sunday - White House

US President Donald Trump will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US state of Texas on September 22 to discuss energy and trade cooperation, according to the White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US state of Texas on September 22 to discuss energy and trade cooperation, according to the White House.

"In Houston [the state's biggest city], President Trump will participate in an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. The event, 'Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures,' is expected to draw tens of thousands of people. It will be a great opportunity to emphasize the strong ties between the people of the United States and India, to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies, and to discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship," the White House said in a statement late on Sunday.

Modi, in turn, wrote on Twitter that he saw it as a "special gesture" of the US president to join him at the Indian community event in Houston.

In August, Trump and Modi held a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France. Back then, the two agreed to tackle bilateral trade issues "soon," according to the US president.

Earlier this year, Trump terminated India's designation as a beneficiary developing nation under the Generalized System of Preferences, a US trade program that allows duty-free entry for thousands of products from developing nations. To justify the move, the president cited India's failure to promise that US firms would have equitable access to Indian market.