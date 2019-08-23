UrduPoint.com
Trump To Discuss Venezuela, Hong Kong With Trudeau At G7 Meeting - Official

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 12:10 AM

Trump to Discuss Venezuela, Hong Kong With Trudeau at G7 Meeting - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are expected to discuss during the upcoming G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, from August 24-26 the issue of increasing pressure on the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the situation in Hong Kong, a senior US administration official said during a conference call.

"During their bilateral meeting on the margins of the G7, they'll discuss a wide range of issues to include... increased pressure on Maduro in Venezuela and the political situation in Hong Kong," the official said on Thursday.

