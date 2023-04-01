UrduPoint.com

Trump To Face At Least One Felony Charge In New York Indictment - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2023 | 05:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) The indictment handed down by a New York grand jury against former President Donald Trump contains at least one felony charge among the over 30 counts, The New York Post reported.

On Thursday, a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict Trump in connection with hush payments made to an adult film star ahead of the 2016 election.

The indictment, although still under seal, reportedly includes over 30 counts which Trump will face at his arraignment on Tuesday.

The report said the charge of falsifying business records "in the first degree" is a class E felony, the lowest level felony. It is the top charge in the indictment secured by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office, the report added.

If convicted on the felony count Trump would face up to four years in jail.

Trump denies the allegations, as well as the affair and has characterized the case as a "witch hunt" and political persecution.

