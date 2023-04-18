Trump to Fight Against Efforts to Prevent Him From Elections - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Donald Trump's team is preparing to start a massive legal campaign later this year to confront claims that a Civil War-era clause is preventing him from participating in the upcoming Republican primaries because of his role in the January 6, 2021 events at the US Capitol, the Washington Post said on Tuesday.

Two non-profit organizations, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) and Free Speech for People, already prepared legal strategies to bar Trump from elections because of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution. Adopted in 1868, this part of the Constitution disqualifies any American official from public office in the future, if this person, after taking an oath to support the Constitution, has "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against" the nation, the report said.

Legal counsels of both groups insist that Trump played a significant role during and after the January 6 events, and that confirms his engagement in the insurrection, it added.

"It is a strategy designed to enforce the Constitution to bar Trump from serving as president," CREW chief counsel Donald Sherman said.

The entire US history has only two cases of insurrection, including the Civil War and the January 6 riots, he added.

However, courts have almost no legal precedent on how to apply Section 3, and opponents will likely argue that state election officials simply have no rights to bar candidates under the constitution, the report noted.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung accused the initiators of this process of "blatant election interference", calling them "undemocratic organizations".

"They are not even trying to hide it anymore and it is sad they want to deprive the American people of choosing Donald Trump ” the overwhelming front-runner by far ” as their President. History will not judge them kindly," he said in a statement.

The Section 3 challenges cannot be filed until Trump applies for or is granted ballot access late this year, the report said, citing attorneys.

Trump has been the subject of investigations into alleged efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential outcome through the January 6 US Capitol riot.