Trump to Fight Justice Dept. Order to Send Tax Returns to Congress - Defense Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Trump attorney Ronald Fischetti said in a statement they will fight to prevent the US Justice Department from handing over former President Donald Trump's tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee.

"There is no evidence of any wrongdoing here and I object to the release of the returns not only on behalf of my client but on behalf of all future holders of the office of the president of the United States," Fischetti said on Monday.

On Friday, acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said in a memorandum the Treasury Department must hand over Trump's tax returns to the US House Ways and Means Committee.

The Ways and Means Committee has requested six years of Trump's individual tax returns and tax returns of eight Trump-related businesses, the memorandum said.

The memorandum said the Ways and Means Committee is interested in obtaining Trump's tax returns in order to check the presence of any foreign financial influences, business entanglements concerning tax laws, or conflicts of interest that may have affected his responsibilities as US president.