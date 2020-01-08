UrduPoint.com
Trump To Give Address On Iran At 1600 GMT

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 07:56 PM

US President Donald Trump will deliver an address on the conflict with Iran at 11:00 am (1600 GMT) Wednesday, the White House said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump will deliver an address on the conflict with Iran at 11:00 am (1600 GMT) Wednesday, the White House said.

It will be the first presidential response to Iran's missile salvo aimed at the US military in Iraq overnight other than a tweet in which Trump said that "all is well!"The Iranian strike was in response to last week's killing by the United States of the country's most important general, Qasem Soleimani.

Initial assessments indicate there were no US casualties in the Iranian missile strikes on two bases in Iraq where US troops are based, the Pentagon said.

