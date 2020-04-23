UrduPoint.com
Trump To Give First West Point Commencement Address At Spring Graduation - Army

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Trump to Give First West Point Commencement Address at Spring Graduation - Army

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) President Donald Trump will make his first visit as commencement speaker for the US Military Academy at West Point's class of 2020 graduation ceremony in June, the Army said in a press release on Wednesday.

"We are honored to host the Commander-in-Chief as we celebrate the many accomplishments of our graduating class," US Military Academy Superintendent Lieutenant Generation Darryl Williams said in the release.

The June 13 ceremony will mark Trump's first visit to the academy as graduation speaker, the release said.

Because of the COVID-19 crisis, the size and scope of the graduation ceremony will be determined by safety considerations for Cadets and the entire West Point community as the event approaches, the release added.

