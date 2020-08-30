UrduPoint.com
Trump To Go To Kenosha On Tuesday Amid Protests, White House Spokesman Says

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 06:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump says he will likely visit Kenosha in the coming days, this has been confirmed by White House spokesman Judd Deere.

"President @realDonaldTrump will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday to meet with local law enforcement and survey damage from the recent riots," Deere wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

When asked about the possibility of a visit to Kenosha earlier on Saturday, during an event in Texas, Trump said that it was likely to happen.

"Probably so. We've had tremendous success as you know. We were finally able to get the go ahead from the local authorities to send in the National Guard," Trump said at a briefing in Orange, Texas, adding that " ... within a few minutes of the guard, everybody cleared out and it became safe.

"

Protests against racial injustice erupted this week in Wisconsin and elsewhere in the US after 29-year-old African American Jacob Blake was shot in the back several times by a police officer in Kenosha. The incident, which occurred on August 23, left Blake paralyzed. According to the Kenosha Professional Police Association, Blake forcefully resisted arrest and refused to drop a knife he was carrying.

During this week's protests in Kenosha, two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting. Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old Illinois resident, has been arrested in connection with this separate shooting.

Over 1,000 National Guard members have been deployed to help stabilize the situation in Kenosha.

On Saturday, hundreds of people participated in a protest march in Kenosha.

