Trump to Grant Over 100 Pardons, Commutations Day Before Leaving Office - Reports

Outgoing US President Donald Trump intends to issue at least 100 pardons and commutations on Tuesday, hours before he loses presidential power accorded by the constitution, the CNN broadcaster reported on Monday, citing informed sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Outgoing US President Donald Trump intends to issue at least 100 pardons and commutations on Tuesday, hours before he loses presidential power accorded by the constitution, the CNN broadcaster reported on Monday, citing informed sources.

The White House held a meeting on Sunday to finalize the list of people to be granted pardon, the sources said.

Initially, Trump intended to pardon two groups of people, one late last week and the other on Tuesday, however, according to presidential aides, he focused on the Electoral College count instead.

Final review of the list was expected to resume after January 6 Capitol riot, but Trump retreated after he was accused of inciting violence.

It is now expected that those, who will be pardoned on Tuesday, will be the only ones. According to CNN, the Washington riots and the subsequent impeachment appeared to have complicated Trump's desire to pardon himself, his children and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

The inauguration will be held on January 20 and is expected to take place under increased security in the wake of the storming of the US Capitol building by Trump supporters.