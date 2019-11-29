UrduPoint.com
Trump To Hold Bilateral Meetings With Macron, Merkel At NATO Summit - US Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:15 PM

Trump to Hold Bilateral Meetings With Macron, Merkel at NATO Summit - US Official

US President Donald Trump will conduct bilateral meetings with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the upcoming NATO summit in London, a senior Administration official told reporter on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump will conduct bilateral meetings with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the upcoming NATO summit in London, a senior Administration official told reporter on Friday.

"On Tuesday, December 3, the President.... will be holding a bilateral meeting with President Macron of France," the official said during a press briefing.

He added that Trump will be meeting with Merkel on December 4.

