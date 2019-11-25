Trump to Hold Meeting With Bulgarian Prime Minister on Monday

US President Donald Trump will welcome Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov to the White House on Monday to discuss bilateral cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump will welcome Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov to the White House on Monday to discuss bilateral cooperation.

The US leader and the head of the Bulgarian government will discuss NATO-related topics, as well as ways to enhance the two countries' security interests, particularly in the Black Sea region.

Energy diversification and threats to Bulgaria's sovereignty are also on the meeting's agenda.�