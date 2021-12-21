UrduPoint.com

Trump To Hold News Conference On Jan. 6 Anniversary Of US Capitol Riot - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 08:09 PM

Trump to Hold News Conference on Jan. 6 Anniversary of US Capitol Riot - Statement

Former US President Donald Trump in a statement on Tuesday announced he will hold a news conference on the first anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot to discuss what he called the "rigged" 2020 presidential election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump in a statement on Tuesday announced he will hold a news conference on the first anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot to discuss what he called the "rigged" 2020 presidential election.

"Why isn't the Unselect Committee of highly partisan political hacks investigating the CAUSE of the January 6th protest, which was the rigged Presidential Election of 2020?," Trump said in a statement. "I will be having a news conference on January 6th at Mar-a-Lago (resort club in Florida) to discuss all of these points, and more. Until then, remember, the insurrection took place on November 3rd, it was the completely unarmed protest of the rigged election that took place on January 6th."

Related Topics

Election Protest Trump Florida January November 2020 All

Recent Stories

Electric truck maker Nikola to pay $125 mn US fine ..

Electric truck maker Nikola to pay $125 mn US fine for fraud

6 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 68128 cusecs water

IRSA releases 68128 cusecs water

7 minutes ago
 Omicron now dominant strain in Denmark: minister

Omicron now dominant strain in Denmark: minister

7 minutes ago
 9 gamblers arrested during raid

9 gamblers arrested during raid

7 minutes ago
 Excise intelligence recovers 28.8 Kg hashish

Excise intelligence recovers 28.8 Kg hashish

7 minutes ago
 China now has over 1.3 million 5G base stations: R ..

China now has over 1.3 million 5G base stations: Report

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.