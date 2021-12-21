Trump to Hold News Conference on Jan. 6 Anniversary of US Capitol Riot - Statement

Former US President Donald Trump in a statement on Tuesday announced he will hold a news conference on the first anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot to discuss what he called the "rigged" 2020 presidential election

"Why isn't the Unselect Committee of highly partisan political hacks investigating the CAUSE of the January 6th protest, which was the rigged Presidential Election of 2020?," Trump said in a statement. "I will be having a news conference on January 6th at Mar-a-Lago (resort club in Florida) to discuss all of these points, and more. Until then, remember, the insurrection took place on November 3rd, it was the completely unarmed protest of the rigged election that took place on January 6th."