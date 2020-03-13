Trump To Hold News Conference On Novel Coronavirus Outbreak At 3:00 P.m.
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:04 PM
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will hold a news conference on the situation concerning the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will hold a news conference on the situation concerning the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
"I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 p.m., The White House. Topic: Coronavirus!" Trumps said via Twitter.