Trump to Hold Press Conference Regarding China on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters that he will hold a press conference on Friday regarding China, according to a White House press pool report.

The press pool did not provide details about the context of the press conference, however, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday he had notified Congress that Hong Kong did not warrant the same treatment in accordance with US laws applied to the territory before 1997.

Pompeo also said he made the determination in light of China's efforts to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong.

China's parliament passed a resolution allowing the development of the Hong Kong security bill, which will outlaw subversive and secessionist activities. The bill is supported by high-ranking Hong Kong officials, but has been met by a wave of protests in the city given that many residents fear it would infringe on their rights.

Last week, US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien hinted at the possibility of the United States using sanctions in case China encroaches on Hong Kong's autonomy.