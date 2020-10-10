UrduPoint.com
Trump To Hold Rallies Next Week In Pennsylvania And Iowa

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 10:45 PM

President Donald Trump will hold two more campaign rallies next week, his campaign said Saturday, despite concerns over whether he may still be contagious after contracting Covid-19

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump will hold two more campaign rallies next week, his campaign said Saturday, despite concerns over whether he may still be contagious after contracting Covid-19.

After a first rally in Florida on Monday, Trump will hold rallies Tuesday in Pennsylvania, a battleground state key to his reelection hopes, and in Iowa on Wednesday, the campaign announced.

