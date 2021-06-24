UrduPoint.com
Trump To Hold 'Save America' Rally On July 3 In Florida - Statement

Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump will hold a rally on July 3 in the state of Florida, his office said in a press release.

"Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a major rally in Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday, July 3, 2021," the release said on Wednesday.

The rally is co-sponsored by the Republican Party of Florida, the release noted, and will begin at 8:00 p.m. EST (midnight GMT).

The rally will conclude with a "huge" fireworks show, the release said.

Trump has so far scheduled two rallies, the first one set to take place on Saturday in Wellington, Ohio.

