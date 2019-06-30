UrduPoint.com
Trump To Hold Talks With South Korean President On Sunday During Visit To Country

Sun 30th June 2019

Trump to Hold Talks With South Korean President on Sunday During Visit to Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump will hold talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on June 30 during his stay in the East Asian country.

The sides are expected to discuss ways of strengthening the alliance and cooperation between the two countries to create peace on the Korean Peninsula through its full denuclearization, according to South Korean presidential spokeswoman Ko Min-jung.

On Friday, the US president also invited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un via Twitter to meet him at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) on the Korean Peninsula in coming days.

