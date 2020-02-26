UrduPoint.com
Trump To Hold White House News Conference On Coronavirus At 6pm EST

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:27 PM

Trump to Hold White House News Conference on Coronavirus at 6pm EST

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would hold a press conference at the White House later in the day with top officials from the Center for Disease Control to discuss the new coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would hold a press conference at the White House later in the day with top officials from the Center for Disease Control to discuss the new coronavirus outbreak.

"I will be having a news Conference at the White House, on this subject, today at 6:00 P.M. [2300 GMT] CDC representatives, and others, will be there. Thank you!" Trump announced via Twitter.

