Trump to Hold White House News Conference on Coronavirus at 6pm EST

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would hold a press conference at the White House later in the day with top officials from the Center for Disease Control to discuss the new coronavirus outbreak.

"I will be having a news Conference at the White House, on this subject, today at 6:00 P.M. [2300 GMT] CDC representatives, and others, will be there. Thank you!" Trump announced via Twitter.