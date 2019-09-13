Trump to Host Bahrain Crown Prince for Talks on Iran, Maritime Security - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump will welcome Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa to the White House on Monday for talks on maritime security and the "threat" posed by Iran, the White House said in a statement.

"President Donald J.

Trump will welcome His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa ... to the White House on September 16, 2019," the statement said on Thursday. "The two leaders are expected to discuss maritime security, countering the threat from Iran, efforts to promote peace in the region, and counterterrorism."