UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump To Host Bahraini Crown Prince In White House To Discuss Iran, Maritime Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 10:30 AM

Trump to Host Bahraini Crown Prince in White House to Discuss Iran, Maritime Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump will welcome Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa to the White House on Monday.

According to the White House, Trump and Al Khalifa will discuss maritime security, situation around Iran, efforts to promote peace in the region, and fight against terrorism.

The United States and Bahrain have extensive military partnership. Bahrain hosts a US Navy base, US Naval Forces Central Command and the US Fifth Fleet. In August, US contractor Raytheon said that Bahrain had agreed to buy Patriot anti-aircraft and missile interceptor system.

Related Topics

Iran White House Trump Buy Bahrain United States August

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 September 2019

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohamed bin Salman discuss cons ..

7 hours ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi praises achievements of Traffic S ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles martyrs&#039; families

10 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends closing ceremony of Moha ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.