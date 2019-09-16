Trump to Host Bahraini Crown Prince in White House to Discuss Iran, Maritime Security

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump will welcome Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa to the White House on Monday.

According to the White House, Trump and Al Khalifa will discuss maritime security, situation around Iran, efforts to promote peace in the region, and fight against terrorism.

The United States and Bahrain have extensive military partnership. Bahrain hosts a US Navy base, US Naval Forces Central Command and the US Fifth Fleet. In August, US contractor Raytheon said that Bahrain had agreed to buy Patriot anti-aircraft and missile interceptor system.