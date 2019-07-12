UrduPoint.com
Trump To Host Dutch Prime Minister On July 18 For Talks On Trade, Security - White House

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 03:20 AM

Trump to Host Dutch Prime Minister on July 18 for Talks on Trade, Security - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump will welcome Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to Washington on July 18 to discuss economic and security cooperation, the White House said in a statement.

"The President and Prime Minister will discuss ways to further strengthen economic and security cooperation," the release said on Thursday.

