Trump To Host Dutch Prime Minister On July 18 For Talks On Trade, Security - White House
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 03:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump will welcome Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to Washington on July 18 to discuss economic and security cooperation, the White House said in a statement.
"The President and Prime Minister will discuss ways to further strengthen economic and security cooperation," the release said on Thursday.