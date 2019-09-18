US President Donald Trump will host his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto in Washington next month for talks on boosting bilateral cooperation and European and Arctic security, the White House said a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump will host his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto in Washington next month for talks on boosting bilateral cooperation and European and Arctic security, the White House said a press release on Wednesday.

"President Donald J. Trump will welcome President Sauli Niinisto of the Republic of Finland to the White House on October 2, 2019," the release said. "President Trump and President Niinisto will discuss enhancing cooperation between the United States and Finland, including opportunities to promote European and Arctic security.

"

The White House said Trump and Niinisto will also reaffirm their shared interest in commercial and technological cooperation between the United States and Finalnd.

The meeting will occur during the 100th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between the United States and Finland, and the President looks forward to celebrating this important anniversary with President Niinisto, the release added.