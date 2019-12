US President Donald Trump will host Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Washington next month, the White House press secretary announced in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) US President Donald Trump will host Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Washington next month, the White House press secretary announced in a statement on Monday.

"President Donald J. Trump will welcome His Excellency Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, to the White House on January 7, 2020," the statement said.