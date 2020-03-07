Trump to Host Irish Prime Minister on March 12 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) President Donald Trump will host Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Washington next Thursday to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, the White House said in a statement.

"President Donald Trump will welcome Taoiseach [Prime Minister] Leo Varadkar to the White House on March 12 in celebration of St. Patrick's Day," the statement said on Friday.

"The President and the Taoiseach will discuss how to strengthen relations between the United States and Ireland."

Varadkar's ruling Fine Gael Party dropped its number of seats in the most recent Irish elections on February 8 from 47 seats to 35 seats. The nationalist Fianna Fail Party won 38 seats and the Republican Sinn Fein won 37 seats.

None of the three major parties has so far been able to put together a governing collation that can command 80 seats in the 160-seat parliament.