Trump to Host 'Largest Virtual Rally in Radio History' on Friday - Limbaugh

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Veteran radio host Rush Limbaugh said in a statement on Thursday that US President Donald Trump plans to hold a monster virtual rally the following day by hosting a three hour broadcast in Limbaugh's regular commentary show.

"I'm thrilled to announce that our commander-in-chief, President Donald Trump, will be right here tomorrow hosting the largest virtual rally in radio history," Limbaugh said. "Be sure to tune in. You don't want to miss this. It will be special. And I am really looking forward to it."

Limbaugh has been one of the most popular and influential radio political commentators in the United States for more than a quarter of a century and has always boasted about his extremely partisan positions, language and attacks on Democrats and liberal positions.

Limbaugh, who is being treated for lung cancer, was awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in February.

Limbaugh's show attracts a cumulative weekly audience of 15.5 million listeners, making it the most listened-to radio show in the United States, Talkers Magazine announced in December 2019.