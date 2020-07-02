UrduPoint.com
Trump To Host Mexico's Lopez Obrador At White House On July 8 For Trade Talks

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 01:10 AM

Trump to Host Mexico's Lopez Obrador at White House on July 8 for Trade Talks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a statement that he is anticipating more trade discussions with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez during his upcoming visit to the White House next Wednesday.

"I look forward to welcoming President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico to the White House on July 8, 2020, to continue our important dialogue on trade, health, and other issues central to our regional prosperity and security," Trump said  on Wednesday.

