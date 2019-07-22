Trump To Host State Dinner For Australia's PM On September 20 - White House
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 08:05 PM
US President Donald Trump will host Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife for a state dinner on September 20, the White House said on Monday
"The President and First Lady will welcome Prime Minister and Mrs. Morrison of Australia to the White House on September 20, 2019, for an official visit, which will include a state dinner," the White House said in a press release.