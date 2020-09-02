Trump to host summit between bitter enemies Kosovo and Serbia

The United States hopes to foster a breakthrough in talks between Balkan war foes Kosovo and Serbia as leaders of the two countries meet at the White House Thursday and Friday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The United States hopes to foster a breakthrough in talks between Balkan war foes Kosovo and Serbia as leaders of the two countries meet at the White House Thursday and Friday.

More than two decades after their bloody conflict, Serbia refuses to recognize the independence that its former province Kosovo declared in 2008.

US officials hope that bringing Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic together for discussions on economic cooperation could help set them on the road for improved relations.

"We're kind of stuck on political discussions and we keep pounding the same issues over and over without much progress," said an advisor to President Donald Trump on the issue.

"We do believe that a concentration on the economic development side would produce progress," the advisor told reporters, on grounds of anonymity.

But coming two months before the US presidential election and without a major agreement promised, the summit has the feel, some think, of a show to display Trump as a master of diplomacy.

Although Brussels has led negotiations between the two sides for nearly a decade, the US recently sought a role under Richard Grenell, a special envoy appointed by Trump.

While Grenell has been accused of complicating the EU-led process to bring Belgrade and Pristina to an accord, he succeeded in arranging for the two sides to meet.

- Focus on business, jobs - A first meeting planned in June was aborted after Kosovo President Hashim Thaci was indicted for war crimes arising from the 1990s conflict by special prosecutors in The Hague.

Both sides agreed last month to reschedule, with economic issues at the center of talks.

Hoti said they would discuss "major projects that will change the economic perspective of Kosovo and the region."The Trump advisor said that the US role has been to bypass politicians andfocus on the issues of businesspeople, who want to expand commerce.