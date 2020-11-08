Trump to Influence US Politics Even in Defeat, Complicate Reconciliation - Ex-VP Candidate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Incumbent US President Donald Trump could exert more influence on US politics even in defeat potentially complicating national consolidation, former Green Party vice presidential candidate Ajamu Baraka told Sputnik.

On Saturday, major US television networks projected that Democratic nominee Joe Biden has won the US presidential election.

"The Trump base is going to be even stronger than it was before. So even if Trump loses, his ability to influence US politics continues," the national organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace said.

Baraka explains that an emboldened Trump base would complicate efforts to bring together Americans ” the election results reveal an almost even split in the country's electoral base ” even if Republican leaders privately express a desire to work with Democrats.

The veteran human rights activist also believes that Republican control of the Senate will facilitate a Biden administration rejection of calls for reform the progressive wing of the Democrat party and society.