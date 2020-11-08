UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump To Influence US Politics Even In Defeat, Complicate Reconciliation - Ex-VP Candidate

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 12:50 AM

Trump to Influence US Politics Even in Defeat, Complicate Reconciliation - Ex-VP Candidate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Incumbent US President Donald Trump could exert more influence on US politics even in defeat potentially complicating national consolidation, former Green Party vice presidential candidate Ajamu Baraka told Sputnik.

On Saturday, major US television networks projected that Democratic nominee Joe Biden has won the US presidential election.

"The Trump base is going to be even stronger than it was before. So even if Trump loses, his ability to influence US politics continues," the national organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace said.

Baraka explains that an emboldened Trump base would complicate efforts to bring together Americans ” the election results reveal an almost even split in the country's electoral base ” even if Republican leaders privately express a desire to work with Democrats.

The veteran human rights activist also believes that Republican control of the Senate will facilitate a Biden administration rejection of calls for reform the progressive wing of the Democrat party and society.

Related Topics

Election Senate Trump Split Alliance Democrats TV

Recent Stories

Canada Prime Minister Trudeau congratulates Joe Bi ..

41 minutes ago

Thousands protest in Senegal over Mohammed cartoon ..

41 minutes ago

Lawyers condemn publication of blasphemous caricat ..

41 minutes ago

Leipzig go top in Germany ahead of Bayern, Dortmun ..

41 minutes ago

Super-sub Messi scores twice to lead Barca to Beti ..

1 hour ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.