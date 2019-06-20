UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump To Keep Moscow At Distance In 2020 Race To Negate Rivals' 'Russiagate' Card - Expert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 09:55 PM

Trump to Keep Moscow at Distance in 2020 Race to Negate Rivals' 'Russiagate' Card - Expert

US President Donald Trump will keep distance from Moscow during his 2020 election campaign in order to prevent his opponents from using the so-called "Russiagate," the alleged meddling of Russia in the 2016 presidential election in the United States, against him, Tiberio Graziani, the chairman of Vision & Global Trends, International Institute for Global Analyses, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump will keep distance from Moscow during his 2020 election campaign in order to prevent his opponents from using the so-called "Russiagate," the alleged meddling of Russia in the 2016 presidential election in the United States, against him, Tiberio Graziani, the chairman of Vision & Global Trends, International Institute for Global Analyses, told Sputnik on Thursday.

During the "Direct Line" Q&A session earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin, among other issues, addressed Moscow's relations with Washington, noting that Russia was open to talks with the United States, but the dialogue could be complicated by US President Donald Trump's 2020 election campaign.

"Relations between the United States and the Russian Federation will be greatly influenced by the progress of the US presidential campaign. Opponents of Trump the deep state will field an offensive that will use the so-called Russiagate as a brutal club. For this reason, Trump will implement a practice aimed at keeping distance from Moscow and increasing relations with India, in anti-Russian and anti-Chinese function at the same time," Graziani said, commenting on Putin's remarks.

The analyst noted that Washington may, nevertheless, use "relaxing and cooperative rhetoric" toward Moscow in non-strategic sectors, but "with the undeclared aim of playing Moscow against Beijing."

"Creating a gap between Moscow and Beijing, distancing New Delhi from Moscow and Beijing will constitute the foreign policy elements of Trump's electoral program," he concluded.

Trump officially launched his 2020 White House re-election campaign at a rally in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday.

Russia's alleged meddling in US affairs, including in the 2016 presidential election that resulted in Trump's victory, has never been proven. Yet, the Democrats continue to insist that collusion between "Russian operatives" and Trump associates did take place during the US presidential campaign.

Related Topics

Election India Moscow Russia Washington White House Trump Beijing New Delhi Progress Vladimir Putin Same Orlando Florida United States May Democrats 2016 2020 From

Recent Stories

US Considers Different Sanctions on Turkey Over Pu ..

52 seconds ago

India paceman Bumrah says accuracy key on World Cu ..

54 seconds ago

SECP registered 1,323 new companies

56 seconds ago

MoST creates four advisory boards to streamline re ..

58 seconds ago

Opposition can not create hurdle in passage of bud ..

5 minutes ago

IPH to be made effective, vibrant institution: Kha ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.