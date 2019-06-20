Trump to Keep Moscow at Distance in 2020 Race to Negate Rivals' 'Russiagate' Card - Expert

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Donald Trump will keep distance from Moscow during his 2020 election campaign in order to prevent his opponents from using the so-called "Russiagate," the alleged meddling of Russia in the 2016 presidential election in the United States, against him, Tiberio Graziani, the chairman of Vision & Global Trends, International Institute for Global Analyses, told Sputnik on Thursday

During the "Direct Line" Q&A session earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin, among other issues, addressed Moscow's relations with Washington, noting that Russia was open to talks with the United States, but the dialogue could be complicated by US President Donald Trump's 2020 election campaign.

"Relations between the United States and the Russian Federation will be greatly influenced by the progress of the US presidential campaign. Opponents of Trump the deep state will field an offensive that will use the so-called Russiagate as a brutal club. For this reason, Trump will implement a practice aimed at keeping distance from Moscow and increasing relations with India, in anti-Russian and anti-Chinese function at the same time," Graziani said, commenting on Putin's remarks.

The analyst noted that Washington may, nevertheless, use "relaxing and cooperative rhetoric" toward Moscow in non-strategic sectors, but "with the undeclared aim of playing Moscow against Beijing."

"Creating a gap between Moscow and Beijing, distancing New Delhi from Moscow and Beijing will constitute the foreign policy elements of Trump's electoral program," he concluded.

Trump officially launched his 2020 White House re-election campaign at a rally in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday.

Russia's alleged meddling in US affairs, including in the 2016 presidential election that resulted in Trump's victory, has never been proven. Yet, the Democrats continue to insist that collusion between "Russian operatives" and Trump associates did take place during the US presidential campaign.