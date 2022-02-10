UrduPoint.com

Trump To Launch Social Media Network By End Of March - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 02:40 AM

Trump to Launch Social Media Network by End of March - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump will launch his own social media network by the end of March, Fox business said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The network, named TRUTH Social, will be fully operational by the expected launch date at the end of the current quarter, the report said on Wednesday.

The Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) currently conducts beta testing, and Americans will be able to download its app or create an account by the same time, the report said.

Trump's new network is not public yet, but is already available for pre-order in the Apple App Store, the report added.

TRUTH Social will cooperate with Rumble - a platform, which is positioning itself as an alternative to YouTube and Amazon Web Services (AWS), according to the report.

Trump promised last week that his network will fight back against Big Tech censorship and will protect the right to free speech and expression.

Related Topics

Technology Business Social Media Trump Same March Apple YouTube Media

Recent Stories

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New ..

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New York Lifts Mandate - Spokespe ..

2 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Develo ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

2 hours ago
 Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Is ..

Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Ismail

2 hours ago
 Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disapp ..

Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disappearance petition

2 hours ago
 Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Ma ..

Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Matter of Time

2 hours ago
 Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate ..

Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate for Intensification of Talks o ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>