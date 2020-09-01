Trump to Meet Police, Businesses in Kenosha While Surveying Protest Damage - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) US President Donald Trump plans to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday to meet with law enforcement officers and business owners who suffered during last week's protests, White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany told reporters.

Kenosha, home to some 100,000 people, came last week as latest focal point for the Black Lives Matter movement after policemen shot and severally wounded Jacob Blake, a local African American man.

"Currently the plans are to meet with law enforcement and some business owners and to survey the damage," McEnany said when asked during a briefing if a meeting with Blake's family is on the president's agenda.

"The President wants to visit hurting Americans. He shows up just like he showed up this weekend in Louisiana and Texas in response to hurricane Laura. So he wants to show up in the city that is hurting."

Two people were also killed and one wounded in Kenosha by a teenage visitor from a neighboring state of Illinois in a shooting described by media as a vigilante stand-off with protesters.

McEnany said that Trump denounces all sorts of violence and believes that police, contrary to protesters' demands, police should be fully funded and grow in numbers. She gave credit to Federal forces for swiftly stopping Kenosha protests - "literally within 24 hours" after deployment.