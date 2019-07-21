UrduPoint.com
Trump To Meet Senators Amid Calls To Sanction Turkey For Buying Russia's S-400 - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 09:30 PM

Trump to Meet Senators Amid Calls to Sanction Turkey for Buying Russia's S-400 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) US President Donald Trump will meet with senators amid pressure on the White House to impose sanctions on Turkey for buying Russia's S-400 air defense systems, US media reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Ankara has defied US calls to abandon the $2.5 billion deal with Russia despite claims that its advanced surface-to-air missiles are incompatible with NATO defenses.

Trump said last week that his administration would not sell F-35 stealth fighters to Turkey but stopped short of announcing sanctions under a 2017 law that penalizes dealings with the Russian military.

But Congress has taken a tougher stance, piling pressure on Trump to impose curbs on Turkey ranging from entry bans to denial of export licenses, according to The Wall Street Journal.

If Trump waives sanctions or imposes symbolic restrictions, lawmakers may opt for congressional action against Turkey or its military unit that was responsible for the S-400 acquisition, the newspaper said.

