Trump To Meet Western Hemisphere Leaders On Venezuela At UNGA On Wednesday - US Official
Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 11:40 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump will meet with Western Hemisphere leaders at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) next week to discuss Venezuela, a senior US administration official said during a conference call on Friday.
On Wednesday, the president's UNGA agenda includes a meeting with Western Hemisphere leaders about Venezuela," the official said.