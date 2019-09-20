UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump To Meet Western Hemisphere Leaders On Venezuela At UNGA On Wednesday - US Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 11:40 PM

Trump to Meet Western Hemisphere Leaders on Venezuela at UNGA on Wednesday - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump will meet with Western Hemisphere leaders at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) next week to discuss Venezuela, a senior US administration official said during a conference call on Friday.

On Wednesday, the president's UNGA agenda includes a meeting with Western Hemisphere leaders about Venezuela," the official said.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Trump Venezuela

Recent Stories

National Archives launches Bachelor programme in R ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai International Airport closure for 15 minutes ..

20 minutes ago

Zayed Water donates 100% of its profits to ERC

20 minutes ago

19th Sharjah International Narrator Forum to comme ..

20 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

50 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.