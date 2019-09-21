UrduPoint.com
Trump To Meet Western Hemisphere Leaders On Venezuela At UNGA On Wednesday - US Official

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 12:30 AM

Trump to Meet Western Hemisphere Leaders on Venezuela at UNGA on Wednesday - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) US President Donald Trump will meet with Western Hemisphere leaders at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) next week to discuss Venezuela, a senior Trump administration official said during a conference call on Friday.

"On Wednesday, the president's UNGA agenda includes a meeting with Western Hemisphere leaders about Venezuela," the official said.

Another senior Trump administration official added that the US president will discuss with the importance of regional support and the importance of continuing to pressure the Maduro government.

In January, US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from power.

Maduro has said Guaido is a US puppet who is working with the US government to orchestrate a coup in Venezuela to enable the United States to control the country's natural resources.

