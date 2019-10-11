MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump will meet with China's Vice-Premier Liu He in the White House's Oval Office at 02:45 p.m. (18:45 GMT) on Friday, according to the daily guidance published by the White House amid trade talks between Washington and Beijing.

Trump said on Thursday he would meed with Liu on Friday following the trade talks between senior officials from the United States and China. Liu leads the negotiations, which are underway on Thursday and Friday, from the Chinese side.

"2:45PM THE PRESIDENT meets with the Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China. Oval Office," the document read.

Notably, the next event on Trump's schedule is slated for 04:10 p.m.

Trump has said that the ongoing round of trade talks with China was going "very well."

The talks come just days before Washington's planned increase of trade tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods from 25 percent to 30 percent on October 15.