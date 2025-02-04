Trump To Meet With Israel’s Netanyahu At White House
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 12:00 PM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) US President Donald Trump will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday.
Following the talks, which will mark Trump’s first meeting with a foreign leader since his inauguration on Jan.
20, he and Netanyahu are expected to hold a news conference.
Trump said Monday that he cannot guarantee that the ceasefire in Gaza will hold and told reporters in the Oval Office that he has "no assurances" that the truce will remain in force.
