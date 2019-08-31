UrduPoint.com
Trump To Meet With Kuwait Emir On September 12 To Discuss Counterterrorism - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:18 AM

Trump to Meet With Kuwait Emir on September 12 to Discuss Counterterrorism - White House

US President Donald Trump will host Kuwait Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in Washington on September 12 to discuss security cooperation and counterterrorism, the White House said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump will host Kuwait Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in Washington on September 12 to discuss security cooperation and counterterrorism, the White House said on Friday.

"President Donald J.

Trump will welcome His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, to the White House on September 12, 2019," the White House said in a press release. "The two leaders are expected to discuss regional developments, bilateral security cooperation, and counterterrorism issues."

