Trump to Meet With Kuwait Emir on September 12 to Discuss Counterterrorism - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

US President Donald Trump will host Kuwait Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in Washington on September 12 to discuss security cooperation and counterterrorism, the White House said on Friday

"President Donald J.

Trump will welcome His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, to the White House on September 12, 2019," the White House said in a press release. "The two leaders are expected to discuss regional developments, bilateral security cooperation, and counterterrorism issues."