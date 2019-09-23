UrduPoint.com
Trump To Meet With Polish President In New York On Monday Ahead Of UNGA Session

Mon 23rd September 2019 | 10:10 AM

Trump to Meet With Polish President in New York on Monday Ahead of UNGA Session

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) US President Donald Trump will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda in New York city on Monday ahead of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

The presidents are to discuss the increase of US military presence in Poland and sign a corresponding declaration.

The declaration was expected to be signed during Trump's visit to Poland, which was planned for September 1, the day to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the start of the WWII. The US president canceled the meeting to deal with hurricane Dorian.

