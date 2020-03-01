Trump to Meet With Taliban Leaders in 'Not So Distant Future'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said Saturday he was going to meet with Taliban leaders soon after his country sealed a long-awaited peace deal with the militant group operating in Afghanistan.

"I'll be meeting personally with Taliban leaders in a not too distant future and we will be very much hoping that they will be doing what they said.

.. that they will be killing terrorists," he said at a press conference.

Trump warned the Taliban that if they did not keep their side of the agreement US troops would be back in Afghanistan.

"If bad things happen we'll go back... we'll go back so fast and we'll go back with a force like nobody has ever seen and I hope it's not necessary," he added.