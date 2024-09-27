Trump To Meet Zelensky After Tensions Over Ukraine War
Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky will sit down for a potentially fractious meeting Friday, following a series of scathing attacks by the White House hopeful on the Ukrainian president's handling of the conflict with Russia.
Zelensky sat down a day earlier with Trump's US election rival Kamala Harris, as well as President Joe Biden, who both pledged their support for Kyiv's war, which has largely been bankrolled by the United States.
Trump, who this week accused Zelensky of refusing to "make a deal" to end the conflict, said the pair will meet at around 9:45 am (1345 GMT) at his Trump Tower skyscraper in New York.
US media had earlier reported the meeting would not go ahead after Trump was offended by Zelensky's comments to The New Yorker magazine, in which he said that the Republican "doesn't really know how to stop the war."
Trump struck back at a campaign rally in North Carolina on Wednesday, saying: "We continue to give billions of Dollars to a man who refuses to make a deal, Zelensky."
Zelensky is in the United States this week participating in the UN General Assembly in New York.
He is also looking to shore up support for his country's war effort as it struggles on the battlefield in the third year of Moscow's invasion.
