Trump To Name John Barsa As Acting Administrator Of USAID - White House

Wed 18th March 2020

Trump to Name John Barsa as Acting Administrator of USAID - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump intends to name John Barsa to be the Acting Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump...

announced his intent to designate the following individual to a key position in his administration: John Barsa, of Florida, to be the Acting Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development," the statement said.

Barsa currently serves as USAID's assistant administrator and works with countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, the White House added.

The previous USAID Administrator Mark Green announced his resignation on Monday.

