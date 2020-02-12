Trump to Nominate Ex-Estonian Envoy as Ambassador to Canada - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump intends to appoint Aldona Wos as Ambassador to Canada, the White House said in a statement.

"Trump announced his intent to nominate... Aldona Wos of North Carolina, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Canada," the release said on Tuesday.

The President's Commission on White House Fellowships Vice-chairwoman's resume includes a stint as the Ambassador to Estonia during in the Bush administration, and a two-year tenure as the North Carolina Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The position in Ottawa has been vacant since August when Kelly Craft was confirmed as US Ambassador to the United Nations.

Wos' appointment is pending confirmed by the Senate.

Canada has also been without an envoy in Washington since David MacNaughton's resignation at the end of August.