Trump to Nominate Two Senior Bank Executives as US Federal Reserve Governors - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) President Donald Trump is going to nominate two eminent veteran bankers as governors of the US Federal Reserve System, the White House announced in a press release.

"Today, President Donald Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration," the release said on Thursday.

Judy Shelton of Virginia is to join the Fed's Board of Governors for the remainder of a 14-year term expiring January 31, 2024 and Christopher Waller of Missouri will also join for the remainder of a 14-year term expiring on January 31, 2030, the White House said.

Shelton most recently served as United States Executive Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Waller currently serves as Executive Vice President and Director of Research at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the release said.