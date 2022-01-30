UrduPoint.com

Trump To Pardon Capitol Rioters If He Runs For President, Wins In 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Trump to Pardon Capitol Rioters If He Runs for President, Wins in 2024

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump said that he will pardon rioters charged with deadly assault on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, if the politician decides to run in the 2024 presidential election and wins.

"If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly, we will treat them fairly, and if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly," Trump said at a Saturday rally in Texas.

The ex-president, however, did not elaborate again on whether he plans to join the presidential race.

Over a year ago, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol to protest the certifying of the 2020 presidential election results from several US states that Trump claimed were fraudulent. US authorities have arrested more than 725 individuals in nearly all 50 states for criminal offenses relating to the riot.

