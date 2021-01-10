UrduPoint.com
Trump To Participate In Event At Texas-Mexico Border On Tuesday - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 04:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump will visit the state of Texas on Tuesday to take part in an event at the border wall near the border with Mexico, the KVEO-TV broadcaster reported, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, Trump will land in the city of Harlingen in the Rio Grande Valley and then go by helicopter to the city of McAllen.

The US Secret Service is said to have met with both cities' police departments to coordinate the visit.

The event in question is reported to be an unspecified dedication.

This will be Trump's second visit to the Rio Grande Valley as president.

